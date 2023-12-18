Well-known music artists Big Zulu and Sjava, fondly known as Inkabi Zezwe, have been on a winning streak since they introduced themselves as a duo. The goal of Inkabi Zezwe’s body of work was to unite South Africans through the celebration of music, isiZulu culture, and fraternity.

Following their recognition at the GQ South African of the Year event, their song 'Umbayimbayi' was named the 'Most Voted Song of the Year' at the 18th annual South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (Satmas) held over the weekend. Their chart-topping first single was released on March 24 and immediately went viral, topping Apple Music’s Top 25 Johannesburg, Durban, and Top 100 South Africa Charts as well as iTunes. The song also dominated Spotify’s Made in South Africa, Bhinca Nation, and Hot Hits South Africa playlists.

‘Umbayimbayi' also spent five weeks (three consecutive) at #1 on national radio and six weeks at #2 when it was released. The musicians thanked fans highlighting that the song owed its popularity to the listeners. “The song is big because of your love. We are grateful we do not have words to explain how grateful we are,” said Sjava on X.

Sjava and Big Zulu released their album ‘Ukhamba’ in May and went on a nationwide tour, performing at SunBet Arena in Times Square in June, Grandwest Arena (Grandwest) in July, Big Top Arena (Carnival City) in August, and topping off the tour in KwaZulu-Natal at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in September. All of the album’s tracks were on Spotify charts during the first week of release. Sjava recently completed his tour, and the pair has also been thriving in their own ventures.