A year has passed since three courageous firefighters died trying to douse the killer flames at the Bank of Lisbon building in the Joburg CBD, but still the victims' families are waiting for answers about what happened on that tragic day. Thursday was the first anniversary of the deaths of the emergency services workers, Simphiwe Moropane, Khathutshelo Muedi and Mduduzi Ndlovu.

Simphiwe’s father, Robert, said it was difficult for his family to get closure because there were still a lot of unanswered questions.

Moropane and other family members laid wreaths at the building with Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku to commemorate their deaths.

“From the first day, they said there was a person they saw leaving the building. They said the person was interviewed by the police but I can’t trace that,” Moropane said.

He said that Joburg's emergency management services (EMS) had promised the families a report on the cause of the fire at the building that housed the departments of Health, Human settlements, and Co-operative governance and Traditional Affairs.

“I have been calling them since March asking for the report. We don’t know what is holding it back,” Moropane said.

“We want to know what happened. How do we move on?” he asked.

Moropane said that Simphiwe’s two daughters, aged four and 14 months, also never received counselling.

“The four-year-old stills asks about her father. What can I say to her when I don’t have closure myself?

Joburg EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe confirmed the families have still not received the report.

“Our principals just had the report and we are going to meet the families to explain what’s going on.

“It (report) is important to us but we cannot release it before discussing it with the families and firefighters,” Radebe said.

The commemoration was held on site while the demolition team were working. The building is expected to be demolished next month.