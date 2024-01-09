Uncouth Ngizwe Mchunu vows to stop Malema from campaigning in KZN

A defiant former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has doubled down on his recent anti-Julius Malema utterances, saying he will stop the EFF leader from campaigning in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal. This comes after Mchunu lost a vehicle sponsorship from JAC Motors following his “tribalistic” comments made in November last year.

In November, the former Ukhozi FM presenter slammed Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, after Malema claimed that the team is a symbol of “white supremacy”. In a video that went viral on social media, Mchunu was heard saying KZN belongs to Zulu people and that Malema must launch his party manifesto in his home province of Limpopo. “Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego, so your ancestors can support you,” he was heard as saying.

“You are a leader who can’t speak IsiZulu, the only language you know is English, you address our Zulu people in English, what a leader are you?” Mchunu said. Mchunu subsequently received heavy criticism for his “tribalistic” comments, resulting in the eventual withdrawal of his vehicle sponsorship last month. “JAC Motors Port Shepstone hereby distances itself from the tribalistic and divisive utterance of Mr Ngizwe Mchunu.

“These utterances are condemned in the strongest terms. As such we have taken the decision to terminate our relationship with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu and recall our vehicle from his possession,” the company wrote in its statement terminating the sponsorship. Instead of apologising, on Tuesday, while hosting a media briefing in the Joburg CBD, Mchunu said he will make sure Malema does not set his foot at Moses Mabhida Stadium where the party is currently preparing to host its elections manifesto on February 10. He indicated that Malema will only stage the rally at the KZN venue if he is no longer around. “Uyongena ngifile,” Mchunu said, crossing his fingers.

Mchunu accused Malema of taking the JAC Motors sponsorship from him. “What I am saying is that Julius Malema will not on February 10 enter Moses Mabhida Stadium. He will do so only when I am dead. “He must find another stadium because he will not set foot at Moses Mabhida. You can’t soil my plate of food while I am still eating. In our culture, what you did is tantamount to witchcraft,” he said.