Everyone was fair game at the hands of thugs and criminals who terrorised music revellers when they sought shelter at a nearby petrol station after the Global Citizen concert. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg- Seven suspects linked to robbery and assault at the Global Citizen Festival at FNB Stadium were expected appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate court on Thursday. The suspects were arrested by the Johannesburg Police Department at the Festival for, among others, common robbery, assault and for being undocumented foreigners, JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

"All of them are undocumented foreigners from Zimbabwe," he said.

The much-anticipated show to honour Nelson Mandela, who died in 2013 and would have turned 100 this year, lived up to expectations with a stellar line-up including the headline act of American superstars Beyonce and Jay-Z.

However, after the show,people went on social media, to detail how the precinct of the concert became a "war zone" as running battles ensued between criminals and showgoers.

Many people were reported to have been mugged while young women waiting for their rides home at a nearby garage were harassed and nearly raped. At the time, it was alleged, there had been no security or police in sight.

Minnaar said what happened during the horror scenes that followed the Global Citizen Festival should be condemned. He said as the JMPD, they will always offer assistance when it comes to such events.