Unemployment and lawlessness prevail under unpatriotic ANC’s leadership, says Mashaba

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba has alluded that true freedom can only be achieved when all South Africans have well-paying jobs, instead of staggering in the trenches of unemployment and underemployment. He made this stinging remark at a Freedom Day celebration in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, on Saturday.

Mashaba denoted that the people of Azania do not enjoy the fruits of their struggle heroes, because crime and violence has become prevalent, especially in townships. He deemed the governing party unpatriotic and has left its people with unfulfilled pipe dreams that were promised 30 years ago, during the first democratic elections, marking a new dawn for black people. “Too many of our people have become captive to the cycle of poverty, while our communities have grown dangerous as crime has spiralled out of control. It is clear that the unpatriotic ruling party has let our people down, with unemployment surpassing previous records and inequality, while 85 people are being murdered in our country every single day,” said Mashaba.

Mashaba said that ActionSA’s policies aimed to restore the rule of law, alleviate poverty by creating jobs, expanding social grants and securing all borders. Mashaba proposes an Opportunity Fund, which will be funded by all stakeholders excluding small businesses to rebuild poor infrastructure and invest in small businesses for better employment opportunities. “ActionSA will expand social grants by implementing a universal basic income stimulus to ensure no person in our country goes hungry. We will reform and liberalise key sectors, such as logistics and energy to unlock competition, stabilise prices and unleash economic growth, which would create millions of new jobs.”

Furthermore, Mashaba said the neon-green party will maintain the rule of law by ensuring independence of Chapter 9 Institutions from political interference. Additionally, another Chapter 9 Institution is set to operate that will specifically tackle cases of corruption, murder, illicit goods and narcotics, and especially gender-based violence related cases. “Restoring the rule of law by ensuring that life in prison, means life in prison; forcing prisoners to repay their debt to society by engaging in public works programmes, and creating specialised police units,” said Mashaba. The party is committed to professionalise and reform the Border Management Authority (BMA) by tightening borders and curbing reform dysfunctionality in the Department of Home Affairs, and to impede illegal foreigners, who remain undocumented and do not contribute to the economy of the country.