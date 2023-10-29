Union calls for minister to allow due court processes before placing Unisa under administration

The Academic and Professional Staff Association (Apsa) of the Universities of South Africa has called for Minister of Higher Education, Dr Blade Nzimande, to reconsider his decision placing Unisa under administration. The union said it supports Unisa’s assertion that the minster has acted prematurely in appointing an administrator while there are matters pending before the courts.

On Friday, Nzimande announced that he has appointed former University of Johannesburg VC, Professor Ihron Rensburg, as the administrator to oversee the affairs of the embattled institution for the next 24 months. On Saturday, Unisa slammed the minister for his “premature” decision as the issue of reviewing the Independent Assessor’s report is still before court. Unisa also revealed that the minister’s announcement is in contempt of the court order handed down by Judge Harshila Kooverjie that interdicted him from placing the university under administration earlier this month.

The minister’s decision was informed by the report of an Independent Assessor released in March and the 2021 report by the ministerial task team which found corruption and maladministration at the institution. Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Saturday, Professor Tumi Senokoane, of A;psa, said the independent assessor, Themba Mosia, was a watered down version of an earlier, Multi Task Team (MTT) report. Apsa have raised certain reservations with the MTT report. Mosia undertook a process of investigating the institution. Members of staff and unions and other stakeholders and ourselves as Apsa, we were unhappy with certain findings and the conclusions that came from this report,“ he said. Senokoane said much like the Zondo report into allegations of state capture, the independent assessor report is based on hearsay and not actual evidence.