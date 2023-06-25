Unisa celebrates 150-year anniversary on Monday

Johannesburg – The Great ZK Mathews Hall of Unisa’s Winnie Madikizela Mandela building will become a hive of celebratory activities on Monday when the university celebrates its 150th Anniversary. The university, which has in recent times been marred by controversy, will on Monday celebrate a 150-year milestone.

According to Unisa spokesperson Tommy Huma, tomorrow will go down in the annals of history as "one of the most historic days" in the life of the institution. He said the university will celebrate this milestone on Monday through a celebratory event to be held at its Muckleneuck campus in Pretoria, where other members of the university community will be able to join virtually or online from anywhere in the world. Among those who will be in attendance are Unisa’s former president and chancellor, Thabo Mbeki; the chairperson of the Unisa Council, Mashukudu J Maboa; and principal and vice-chancellor Professor Puleng LenkaBula.

Minister of Higher Education and Science and Technology Blade Nzimande has been earmarked as the keynote speaker. Huma said the occasion will also ensure that the university reflects on its rich history while fashioning a better future in light of the recent challenges. The event comes just as the institution was flagged for various maladministration and supply chain challenges, including revelations that its VC, Puleng LenkaBula, overspent on her renovations of her official place of residence by a whopping R 2 million. These and more other challenges were revealed by the Independent Assessor report compiled by Professor Themba Mosia over a month ago.

“Unisa will use this occasion to reflect and marvel with pride at the trailblazing footprints it has left on the educational landscape here at home and globally since its inception in 1873. In that period, Unisa has played an incredibly significant role in the higher education milieu and was instrumental in spawning the university system in South Africa, including giving birth to some of the best universities in the country,” Huma said. Huma said there is more to celebrate in the history of the institution given the institution’s rich history and contribution to academic excellence. “It has, amongst many other colossal contributions, provided hope and access to learning opportunities to many people from the margins of society, in particular many of our struggle stalwarts who were imprisoned on Robben Island and other prisons and who could not access such opportunities in any other way.

“To this day, it remains resolute and committed to fulfilling its social mandate of providing accessible study opportunities to all and sundry. “Unisa continues to produce quality graduates who go on to successfully lead society in politics, commerce, academia, and other fields. “It is the alma mater of many great leaders, amongst whom it proudly lists the founding father of our nation and our first democratic president, Isithwalandwe Nelson Mandela, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke, as well as the current President of the Republic of South Africa, His Excellency Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, to name but a few,” he said.