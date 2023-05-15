Unisa ‘collapsing’ under VC Puleng LenkaBula

Johannesburg - The Independent Assessor Report commissioned by Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande into allegations of maladministration at the Unisa is finally out. The Star reported widely on issues of malfeasance and irregularity under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor and Principal Puleng Lenkabula.

In what has come to be defined as Unisa’s darkest epoch, the once glorious university has been brought to its knees. The 300-page report compiled by Professor Themba Mosia lays bare the performance of the university, rated at 3.5 against the benchmark of 3.8, adding that while its performance was “good”, there were aspects in the council committees that needed attention. It also covers tender and supply chain issues, as well as the nature of the vice-chancellor's residence and its upgrade and other governance issues at the university.

Some of the complaints that led to the establishment of the inquiry were that Lenkabula was a “prima donna” who demanded new furniture and “elitist” upgrades while staff and students suffered to make ends meet. Mosia further lambasted Lenkabula, saying: “It is said that the VC entered a hostile environment when she joined. The VC accuses and berates her team and subordinates in front of the council, and the management team blames and contradicts each other. Some members are concerned with how robust management committee meetings are if the management team does not present a united front at council meetings. There is ongoing tension between the VC and registrar that needs urgent resolution, as well as tension with other management.” On renovations to the VC’s residence, the report reveals that after an approved renovation budget of R1 million, the university eventually parted with over R3m in renovations to the kitchen, bedroom, floors and other upgrades.

“Upon vacating Cloghereen, the VC’s official residence, on February 21, 2021, by the previous VC, the property was earmarked for certain minor maintenance and upgrades starting March 1, 2021. The planned completion date was May 21, 2021. An amount of R1m was budgeted for this renovation. However, according to the November 2021 report, an amount of 3.1m had been spent up until that point,” the report states. It has been revealed by the CAE report that supply chain protocols were not properly followed during the securing of suppliers and materials for this renovation, with the university forced to incur additional costs due to “exorbitant prices”. “Only two quotations were submitted for the construction of the kitchen instead of three as per supply chain policy. A firm of contractors was awarded R687 000… Only one quotation was submitted for the supply of bedroom furniture instead of three; a quotation of R277 000 was accepted, and two suppliers were contracted for the work on the floors for R600 000,” the report says.

It is not clear yet if Lenkabula has any links with the suppliers. On the part of a vehicle for the VC, the assessor said: “In the appointment letter of the VC, dated November 20, 2020, it is stated that the VC will be permitted to use a university-supplied vehicle. I have received several submissions in this regard, alleging irregularities.” According to the report, in preparation for the VC taking up office, the then VP: Operations and Facilities instructed that a Mercedes-Benz E 220d be bought for R1.2m for the use of the VC. Apparently, a new vehicle was purchased some two years ago that would be sold after April 2021, upon the departure of the then VC, but during August/September 2021, a new vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d, was bought for Lenkabula at a whopping R1.9m, R700 000 more than the instruction. The reason for the splurge was because Lenkabula wanted a 4x4 and not the Mercedes E-class.

In an interview with the assessor, the VC was asked whether this should not be regarded as excessive; she responded that this was in accordance with a Council decision before her assumption of duty as part of her remuneration package. Lenkabula said she preferred a 4X4 because she visited regions of the university. Mosia, however, said all previous VCs used E-Class Mercedes-Benzes when visiting regions.