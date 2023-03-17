Unmonitored AI poses extra threat to cyber security in SA

Johannesburg - The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has added a new level of complexity to the issue of cyber security in South Africa, and the use of ever-evolving AI tools such as ChatGPT has grown in popularity among cyber criminals, leading to a surge in cybercrime across the country. According to statistics, South Africa has one of the world’s highest rates of cybercrime, with a reported increase in cyber attacks of more than 100% in the last year.

Yashmita Bhana, founder of the Nihka Technology Group, emphasised the importance of education in preventing cybercrime. “Cyber security is no longer an option; it is a requirement. With the increased use of AI, organisations must take a proactive approach to protecting their data and systems from cyber attacks. This is especially important in South Africa, where cybercrime is on the rise and poses a significant threat to the economy and society as a whole.” Bhana said Nihka Technology Group was dedicated to educating the public about the risks associated with cybercrime and the measures that can be taken to prevent them.