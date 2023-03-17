Unmonitored AI poses extra threat to cyber security in SA

Johannesburg - The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has added a new level of complexity to the issue of cyber security in South Africa, and the use of ever-evolving AI tools such as ChatGPT has grown in popularity among cyber criminals, leading to a surge in cybercrime across the country.
According to statistics, South Africa has one of the world’s highest rates of cybercrime, with a reported increase in cyber attacks of more than 100% in the last year.
Yashmita Bhana, founder of the Nihka Technology Group, emphasised the importance of education in preventing cybercrime.
“Cyber security is no longer an option; it is a requirement. With the increased use of AI, organisations must take a proactive approach to protecting their data and systems from cyber attacks. This is especially important in South Africa, where cybercrime is on the rise and poses a significant threat to the economy and society as a whole.”
Bhana said Nihka Technology Group was dedicated to educating the public about the risks associated with cybercrime and the measures that can be taken to prevent them.
“We work closely with policymakers and other cyber-focused stakeholders to ensure that AI tools are not used for negative intentions. With the right education and proactive measures, we can create a safer and more secure cyber environment in South Africa,” she said.
