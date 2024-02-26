Unpaid bills cause communication breakdown at Gauteng’s main hospitals

Hospitals in Gauteng have experienced a communication breakdown due to unpaid payments causing phone malfunctions. On Monday, DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom identified prominent hospitals such as Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko Academic, Thelle Mogoerane, Kopanong, and Weskoppies as among the affected facilities.

He emphasised the distress faced by patients and their families, highlighting the inability to schedule appointments or receive updates on loved ones’ conditions. Bloom explained that when attempting to contact hospital switchboards, callers are greeted with messages stating, “the number you have dialled is incorrect”, or experience endless ringing. “Outdated switchboards are a general problem in Gauteng hospitals, but several sources have told me the problem now is due to lack of payment to Telkom.

“For over two weeks, patients have been unable to make enquiries or book appointments, while anxious relations cannot get updates on their loved ones. Hospital staff use their personal cellphones to arrange transfers or get laboratory results. “Switchboards are not working because the telephone bill has not been paid. Can you imagine the distress if you cannot find out how your relative is doing or you can’t make an appointment? I mean this is extremely disruptive and there is no excuse for not paying bills,” said Bloom. Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) spokesperson Tshepo Shawa said they have activated alternative contact numbers for several of its facilities whose normal Telkom lines are currently off due to payment queries lodged on the invoices submitted by the service provider.

“The department unfortunately has had several discrepancies where Telkom would send invoices which have descriptions of facilities that do not belong to GDoH, which made it impossible to promptly settle those invoices. The service provider was requested to make corrections. “Already R4 million was paid on Monday, 19 February 2024, with another R3.4m being released today (Monday, February 26). “There is an outstanding amount that is currently being verified so that it can be settled as soon as the invoices are reconciled.

“The GDoH continues to engage with Telkom to find an amicable way of attending to the disputes without impacting on service delivery, especially given that the department has indicated that it intends to honour its commitments where invoices are not in question. “Out of over 360 clinics, only 83 are affected, including 32 hospitals. “Despite difficulties, the department is currently transferring its facilities to the Gauteng Provincial Voice Network and will significantly decrease the expenses of communication both within and outside of institutions.

“Already, 130 sites have been migrated to the new system,” said Shawa. Shawa outlined the department’s long-term strategy, mentioning the migration of facilities to the Gauteng Provincial Voice Network, aimed at reducing communication costs. He expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the public and urged them to refer to the department’s website and social media platforms for updated contact information.