Uproar against the DA’s advertisement intensifies as an ‘act of war’ ahead of polls

THE PANDEMONIUM on social media that has been caused by the DA’s latest elections campaign advert has spilled to prominent South Africans condemning the main opposition party. This comes with a little more than 20 days to the much anticipated May 29 elections.

The latest complaint comes from former president Nelson Mandela’s great grandson, Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela, who called the advertisement “disturbing” but also “evoking a demonic sentiment” and that the DA was bordering on declaring war. Centre on the uproar is a TV advertisement containing the burning of the South African flag with the DA expressing their sentiments on what they think would happen under the ANC, EFF and uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) coalition government. The party’s leader John Steenhuisen explained it as “a symbolic representation of the future that awaits South Africa if people do not vote for the DA”.

The advert caused massive traffic on the net since its release including comments from Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa and former public protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela. 135 ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa speaks to The Star from Luthuli House. 181114. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu Kodwa, on Monday, criticised the controversial advert saying it would cause hysteria and division in the country. “On a night in which we celebrated 30 years of sporting excellence at the South African Sport Awards, with athletes who have raised our flag high, the DA decided to offend and insult the nation by showing a political advertisement depicting the burning of our national flag,” he said.

“The South African flag symbolises unity in our diversity and represents the hopes and aspirations of our nation … I strongly condemn the DA advertisement,” he said. Madonsela wrote on social media that the burning of the South African flag was ill-advised. “This seems to show disrespect and disloyalty to the flag, which to many of us is more than a flag but a symbol of triumph against apartheid. In some countries, it’s even a crime to burn the flag,” she wrote.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Jason Boud. Reporter: Craig Dodds. The controversial Mandela on Tuesday released a statement titled “Democratic Alliance Advertisement Raises Concerns”. He said that as a South African citizen he was deeply concerned over the recent advertisement. “The imagery portrayed in the advertisement is not only disturbing but also evokes a demonic sentiment … Burning a flag has historically been a symbol of a declaration of war against the people represented by or identifying with the flag.

“In this context, the DA’s use of such imagery implies a declaration of war against the majority of South Africans, which is deeply troubling. “As a political party entrusted with the responsibility to serve and represent all citizens of our diverse nation, the DA must exercise caution and sensitivity in its communication. Instead of resorting to inflammatory tactics that instil fear in people’s hearts based on imaginary demise. The DA should engage in constructive dialogue based on their policies and promises as well as their implementation plans,” Mandela said. He further called on the DA to set the record straight and clarify “the intent behind the advertisement” while also they should reflect on the impact it would cause.

“As a democratic society, we must uphold the principles of tolerance, inclusivity, and respect for diverse perspectives. Any actions or communications that undermine these principles have no place in our democracy.” However, responding to Kodwa, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement that Kodwa was deflecting his corruption allegations. “The DA notes Minister Zizi Kodwa’s flimsy response to our recent political advertisement… our ad serves as a glaring reminder of the bleak future awaiting SA if the DA isn’t elected.

“It’s a stark warning against the looming disaster of a doomsday coalition involving the ANC, the EFF, and other parties.” Malatsi said there would be no coming back from the “chaos” and “collapse” that would unfold under a possible ANC/EFF/MK “coalition of corruption”. “It’s utterly telling that Minister Kodwa opted to attack our ad instead of addressing the pressing issues at hand… his feeble attempt to divert attention by dragging in irrelevant legal matters is a transparent and desperate ploy,” he said.