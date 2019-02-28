Urban Village will be performing their mix of African folk music mixed with soft rock, electric funk and maskandi at the Hard Rock Café tonight.

Urban Village have always known how to hypnotise an audience with unique musical sounds. The Soweto-based collective will be giving music lovers a taste of their high energy as they present their craft at Hard Rock Café on Thursday night.

The members of Urban Village are Lerato Lichaba (guitar and vocals), Tubatsi Moloi (flute and lead vocals), Xolani Mtshali (drum and vocals), Simangaliso Dlamini (bass) and Mojalefa Mofokeng (percussions and vocals).

The band spoke to The Star about their uniqueness and staying relevant in the music industry.

TS: How do you differentiate yourselves from other bands?

UV: Our difference from other bands is made up of many things - like our sound, first of all. It is African folk music mixed with soft rock, electric funk and maskandi.

Additionally, our music touches on social issues, and it is also music of positivity and encourages our audience to embrace their culture and lead a positive life.

TS: What can people expect from your experience at Hard Rock Café?

UB: People can expect a high-energy show, a sound-scape that represents the rural and the urban city spaces. We will be playing music from the Bantu Art EP and also a few new songs.

TS: Are you working on any new music?

UB: Yes, we are busy composing new songs and plan to go into the studio later this year to record our debut album.

TS: How how do you feel about staying relevant in the music industry?

UB: I think that staying relevant in the music industry is a twofold scenario; you need to stay true to yourself and your side, because that’s what you are identified with, but it’s also about evolving so that you always sound “today”.

Staying true to yourself means that your followers never get to lose you and what brought them to you in the first place. If you’re able to gain more, then that's amazing. Also, staying relevant is about composing new music. As Urban Village we write conscious music on current affairs of the now. We trust in the fact that growth is important, the way music touches the audience.