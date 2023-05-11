US Embassy accuses SA of supplying weapons to Russia

Johannesburg – South Africans took to Twitter to lambaste the US Embassy after accusing the country of providing Russia with weapons and ammunition in the war with Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has raged for more than a year.

The war began on February 24, 2022, when Russia invaded and occupied parts of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian war that began in 2014. This is not the first time the US Embassy has been criticised by South Africans. In October, 202 it issued a terror-attack warning in Sandton ahead of the annual gay pride festival. Then, the embassy on its website said: “The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29, 2022.”

Today’s accusation by the embassy did not shock citizens. Some called the US “bullies who supplied Ukraine with weapons”. Some connected the latest accusation by the US to efforts to pressure South Africa to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin, if he decides to attend a key economic BRICS summit scheduled for August. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told The Star that the government would issue a statement tonight in reaction to this.

The warning came when President Cyril Ramaphosa was in the National Assembly, answering questions from MPs. Twitter user Thabz Afrika wrote: “South Africa must look out for this. The US sent 22 terrorists and monitored them closely. US is getting frustrated by SA; it might want to teach @CyrilRamaphosa a lesson… US Embassy is accusing SA of supporting Russia with arms.” In March, the Home Affairs Department said it was reviewing its options relating to the 22 Afghan terrorists seeking asylum in the country.

This was after the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, ruled in favour of the 22 Afghan nationals who are believed to be on the run from the Taliban, and who wanted asylum in the country. This followed the US NGO Lifeline Foundation taking the department to court after the applicants were refused entry. South Africans also expressed concern over a security rush associated with the 22 Afghan nationals who are in the country; while others suspected they might attack citizens.