Johannesburg - American twins will donate almost R400 000 of their D’Nail Mitzvah money to Kliptown children after being touched by the poor living conditions under which they live. Jack and Emma Yurich, 14 of Dallas, Texas, have raised about $27 392 (R 389 447.95).

According to a family friend Joanne Delaurentis, the twins' mother, Joanne Yurich, was born in Johannesburg.

In 2016, the twins were in the country and visited Kliptown with their mother and grandmother and were "deeply moved" by the poverty in the area.

Delaurentis said the twins then came up with a logo and slogan ‘Karing 4 Kliptown’ and planned as well as executed two fundraising events where they asked for monetary donations to the project instead of gifts for their coming of age celebrations.

“The twins decided to use their occasion of their D’Nail Mitzvah as a way to raise money for the underprivileged area,” Delaurentis said.

The pair was expected to hand out their donations in person on Monday.

The donations includes the installation of artificial grass at a preschool in the area, clothes for the children, 12 tricycles, three sets of shoes for 43 children, outfits for the children as well as scarves and shoes for preschool teachers.

The pair have also purchased 175 soccer balls that will be handed out throughout the community.

“Their goal was to raise $15 000 in the year leading up to their B’Nai Mitzvah, however they have far exceeded this target raising $27 392 to date,” Delaurentis said.

The twins said they already have everything they need and that the money raised would be much more impactful in the community of Kliptown.

“We were moved by hearing about this community in Soweto where people live in poverty without the basic needs most of us have today. We already have everything we need and we know that this money will be much more impactful in the community of Kliptown," the twins said.

The Star