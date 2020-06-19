VBS: Investigations unearth intricate methods used to steal over R2b of poor people's money

A crack investigative strategy in the R2.3billion VBS Mutual Bank “scam” has unearthed intricate methods, including “fictitious” transactions and “front companies” used to siphon life savings of investors that included the rural poor. The seven suspects branded the key architects and beneficiaries of the multibillion-rand great bank heist surprisingly all pleaded poverty when they appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in Palmridge,for their bail hearing yesterday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) served the indictment in a probe that it called “prosecutor-driven investigation”, which detailed an alleged two-year looting spree that ran from April 2016 to March 2018. The seven accused and alleged mastermind behind the collapse of the VBS Bank indicated they would plead not guilty to the 47 charges of fraud, corruption, racketeering, theft and money laundering should the counts make it to trial. They are: Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the former VBS chairperson, Andile Ramavhunga, the former chief executive, Phophi Mukhodobwane, the former treasurer, Sipho Malaba, who was an auditor at KPMG, Lieutenant-General Avhsahoni Ramikosi, who was a non-executive director, and Ernest Nesane and Paul Magula, both of whom were representing the Public Investment Corporation as non-executive directors on the board.

Phillip Truter, who was the bank's chief financial officer at the time of the alleged plundering of funds, is part of the eight accused and was not in court yesterday as he was in self-quarantine in line with Covid-19 health regulations.

Prosecutor Hein van der Merwe said in court yesterday that Truter would be added to the list next week.

So brazen were the accused, according to the indictment, that Matodzi, Ramavhunga, Truter and Mukhodobwane allegedly stole R262m in 12 days during March 2017, “by creating fictitious credits” in 35 VBS accounts.

Part of this money, the State alleges, was funnelled to all eight accused, with Malaba, who audited VBS while working for KPMG, receiving more than R29.2m in March 2018 using alleged front companies.

Malaba, who signed off on the alleged fraudulent financial statement for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, in an external audit, is said to have used a company, Betanologix, which had two “fronts” who share Malaba's surname, to channel the VBS money.

Former chief executive Ramavhunga is accused of pocketing R23.5m, with Truter receiving the least amount at R2m.

All of these funds, the indictment said, were distributed on the instruction of Matodzi, who also chaired a company known as Vele Investments, which allegedly stole R135m on its own from May 2017 to February 2018.

Sipho Ngwema, national spokesperson for the NPA, said the authority now used a “prosecutor-driven investigation” strategy to probe high-profile cases.

This, he added, meant the detectives and the prosecutors worked together in one office on a daily basis, unlike in the past when they saw each other once a month and worked from different locations.

“This is why we were able to serve an indictment today (Thursday) in court.

"There were no (delays) for further investigation because investigations were done under the direction of the prosecutor.

“Most of these high-profile cases will have the same teams, which are prosecutor led because we need to ensure the quality of the case,” Ngwema said.

Meanwhile, magistrate Brian Nemavhidi set bail at R100000 for the accused, who pleaded poverty and asked for bail ranging from R10000 to R50000.

Nemavhidi rubbished their pleas, saying the court had to send a strong message to the public about the nature of these alleged crimes.

It's expected to be revealed today whether the accused managed to post bail; otherwise, they will remain in custody, as per Nemavhidi's order.

Altogether, allegations are that just under R2.3bn was stolen at the now defunct bank in an alleged “scam”, which was hatched at a July 2017 board meeting.

The matter returns in October.