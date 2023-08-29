Veenwouden wine steals the show at the BRICS Summit

Johannesburg - Boutique winemaker Veenwouden was the toast of the town during the 15th BRICS Summit in Sandton, Joburg. The international brand, stationed at the Royal India restaurant, was a perfect retreat after complex and mostly inspirational discussions took place a stone’s throw away from the main activities.

With a free wine tasting, the favourite among the people who had a chance to sample the exquisite beverage was the BRICS wine. Brand manager Byron Kotstoudis said Veenwouden used to be a family-owned business until the new Chinese-born South African entrepreneur William Wu took over in 2010. “He bought the wine farm and the brand, and we have kept the winemaker whose family owned the farm for plenty of years,” he said.

Kotstoudis said the company has positioned itself for a global market, with China seeing most of its trade. “Ninety-five percent of our market is sold in China, with the other 5% left for South African patrons.” Kotstoudis told The Star that the collaboration with BRICS came about in 2018 when it took part in the 10th BRICS Summit in South Africa.

“This works very well for our brand because that is the type of level we aim for. Our product is really a top-quality product.” Kotstoudis said the goals of participating in this year's summit had been achieved, first by helping the country by partnering with the Department of International Relations, which meant it was the official wine for all occasions like state dinners. He said that if a top statesman was seen with the brand, it elevated the company’s profile for a consumer looking for a presidential experience.