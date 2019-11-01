He died in the early hours of Friday morning.





The news of Gwala's death was broken by the family spokesperson Matsi Modise on Radio 702.





Modise read a letter from his wife, Peggy-Sue which read:





"The children and I and the rest of the family are devastated to share with you that our dearest XG, father, friend, broadcasting icon and campaigner for cancer awareness tragically lost his brave battle against this veracious decease in the early hours of this morning (Friday).





"We have been moved and inspired by his hard and formidable fight he waged which represented his greatness and willpower to conquer. Xolani won his battle against cancer not only for himself but for many others and was a fierce campaigner for cancer awareness and early detection.





"Since the public announcement in September 2017, myself Peggy Sue Khumalo and Xolani, together with our families have been deeply touched by the massive outpouring, of love and ongoing support of so many South Africans.





"Xolani was an inspiration and mentor to so many colleagues, friend and listeners over the years. We thank you for your heartfelt messages, these have meant so much to us. Siyabonga.





"Your thoughts, prayers and best wishes have made an enormous difference and helped us cope. You gave Xolani enormous strength as he recovered from liver surgeries and underwent his treatments while always maintaining his infectious laugh and sense of humour.





"We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.





"His medical team has been amazing and we have enormous admiration for the work they are doing in advancing cancer treatment.





"While the miracle did not materialise, these last few months have been precious and we are eternally grateful that Xolani has been able to spend them with us as a family this journey ha made our family much stronger and has brought us together."





The Star