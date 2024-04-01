Vhembe District given June deadline to fix water crises

The Economic Liberators Forum (ELF) has given Vhembe District Municipality until June to put in place reasonable efforts to address water shortages which have been plaguing four local municipalities in the area for the past five years. Scores of members affiliated to the newly formed ELF party came out over the weekend to deliver their memorandum of demands to the Vhembe Municipality, over the water-shortage crisis which has been plaguing the province for some time.

ELF president Hulisani Mani during the protest march criticised the governing ANC for failure to address the water shortage and its failure to put in place adequate temporary solutions. Mani took things even further, saying that even if plans were put in place to kill or silence them, fed-up communities would still see to it that the ANC was removed from power, come 2026. “You (ANC) are being paid with the public’s money therefore you must stop your arrogance or I can tell you that the same people who have put you in office will remove you, come 2026.

“We can assure you that even if you can plot and plan to kill us, these people will carry on and fight… “We’re not afraid. If you come with fire we’ll meet you pound to pound, we are not going to run away. If any of our members gets threatened we are going to meet you in the streets; if you are going to bring war to us we will bring it to your doorstep,” Mani warned. Speaking on behalf of the Collins Chabane Local Municipality, Musina Municipality, Makhado Municipality and Thulamela Local Municipality, the party gave the Vhembe District Municipality until June 3 to find acceptable solutions to alleviate the water crisis, failing which the matter would be further exacerbated.

“This council needs to sit and consider our memorandum because it is imperative to address this now. The ongoing water shortage has a severe impact on the well-being and livelihoods of our residents, and it is our duty to ensure that this right is upheld,” Mani said. Water challenges in the municipality were also noted by the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) which during October released a report indicating that four district municipalities and six local municipalities in Limpopo were not in compliance with the Water Services Act, and did not meet compulsory standards of a minimum quantity of potable water of 25 litres per person per day, and where no consumer is without a supply of water for more than seven days in any year. SAHRC Limpopo manager Victor Mavhidula said the commission would give the province three months to address these challenges, failing which court action would be instituted.