Victory for workers, says Numsa as unions reach agreement with Eskom

This is according to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) as unions reached an agreement at its Central Bargaining Forum process.

The trade union said it had overcome a dark period where Eskom, under former CEO André De Ruyter, tried to collapse centralised bargaining by imposing a 1.5% increase on the workforce.

“We promised South Africans that we would do everything in our power to prevent a repetition of last year, where workers were provoked into picketing and protesting at power stations, and we have upheld that promise. We managed to secure an agreement without deadlocking, and we did it before the end of June, which is when the old agreement expires,” said the union.