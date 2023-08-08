Video of mother allegedly beating a child sparks outrage on social media

Thousands of social media users and celebrities have shared their thoughts about an alarming video that has surfaced on social media exposing a mother allegedly assaulting a toddler. The video has claimed trends after the mother (name withheld) is allegedly seen in a video repeatedly kicking her baby boy while recording the incident.

According to reports shared on social media, the mother’s intention was to spite the father, with whom she was no longer in a relationship. It is also alleged that she did not take their breakup well, which led to the abuse of the child. Thousands of social media users have weighed in, including celebrities, calling for her to face the music.

“I want to f**k her up so badly!!!! Noim funa ngamazinyo rubbish and dust!!!! I’m so mad,” said Anele Mdoda. Radio personality Lerato Kganyago also commented on the incident. “Any woman defending that (name withheld) creature, le bona ba bethiwe. Because WOW man.”