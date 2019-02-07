When five-year-old violin prodigy Nina Terashima was just 2, she heard Chinese pianist Lang Lang play the Piano Concerto in A minor composed by Edvard Grieg with the Berliner Philharmoniker in Berlin, Germany.

She the told her parents she wanted to play with him.

In February, 2017, while living in the Netherlands, she started learning to play the violin with Natalia Gabunia, the former first violin player of The Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra.

The young girl born in Tokyo, Japan, and now living in Joburg, has since been so committed to playing violin that she practises twice a week with Irene Tsoniff, the former Co-ConcertMaster of the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Nina’s father Itaru Terashima said that they had never pressured her to learn the instrument.

“When she saw Lang Lang, she said she wanted to perform with him. I think she chose the violin because Lang Lang plays the piano. She thought she’d have a better chance to perform with him if they didn’t play the same instrument,” he said.

Since she took up the instrument, the Crawford Village pupil has bagged a few achievements.

Last year, she was the youngest participant in the fourth Gauteng Chamber Music Festival and she was selected to attend the Main Strings Festival.

Above: Nina with her parents Nao and Itaru Terashima. Nhlanhla Phillips African News Agency ANA

Gauteng Chamber Music Festival is a music festival for children between the age of 7 and 20, held in every December in Pretoria, where children attend four days of workshops and play ensemble music as well as in orchestras at the concert on the fifth day.

Nina, though younger than the required age, auditioned and impressed the judges so much they allowed her to perform a solo part.

Tsoniff said: “Nina is very special. She is the youngest student I have but she always tries her best. She is very advanced for her age.”

According to Tsoniff, children usually started learning an instrument later in South Africa, at about age 9, but it was amazing for someone as young as Nina to grasp the instrument.

Nina also took part in the Superheroes with Teacher Tash at Crawford and visited an old age home to play the violin for the residents. On why she chose the violin, a shy Nina said: “I just like it.”

Her mother Nao Terashima said it was too early to say whether she will pursue music.

"But right now we just want her to do it as long as she enjoys it. As a family, we want her to have the option of music later in life. Music connects people and it is a good way of making friends.”

For a young child, Nina’s diary is full. Other than playing the violin, she also takes French and golf lessons. “I also like helping my mother bake cookies and making puzzles and playing with Lego,” she said.