VIP protection policy divides City of Joburg

The Johannesburg city council has recently voted in favour of a policy to allow councillors access to VIP protection.

It is reported that this “adjusted” VIP Risk Management System policy would allow each of the 270 councillors and other committee members access to two VIP security guards without needing an SA Police Service (SAPS) risk assessment. Reports indicate that this will cost the Joburg taxpayers over R54 294.29 per protector per month. On 5 March, a draft of the policy was run through the Section 79 Public Safety Committee meeting, but all its members – including ANC councillors who form part of the Government of Local Unity (GLU, a coalition between the ANC, EFF and Patriotic Alliance) – rejected it.

The DA said the policy was brought back to council nonetheless. Last week, DA caucus leader in the city, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, slammed the policy, saying it will affect service delivery in the city due to costs associated with implementing it and that it violates the constitution. “The Policy on Protection and Security for VIP Risk Management System proposed by the Government of Local Unity (GLU), or as we know them, the Coalition of Chaos, is deeply problematic. Beyond the astronomical cost of the policy, it is unlawful. The policy they brought violates the Constitutional Upper Limits for Public office bearers and the Standing rules and orders of Council, furthermore, any councillor who voted alongside the government of local unity, has broken the law,” Kayser-Echeozonjoku said.

The Johannesburg council has premised the implementation of this policy on the recent murder of Rand Water executive Teboho Joala, who was killed during a back-to-school campaign in Zakariyya Park, Joburg south, on January 29 this year. The amended policy was debated at a February council meeting where councillors indicated that they no longer feel safe since the January incident. The City of Joburg has remained mum over the specific details of this policy. Attempts to get comment from the Speaker’s office were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.