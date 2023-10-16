Holders of regular passports in Ghana and South Africa will no longer need a visa, according to their respective governments. In a statement shared publicly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration announced that the republics of Ghana and South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports.

It is revealed that the agreement will be effective on November 1, 2023, and citizens of both countries who are travelling can stay in each other's territory for 90 days without being able to work. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the general public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Africa have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary passports. “The agreement takes effect on November 1, 2023. Travellers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work. The travelling public is hereby advised to take note of this development,“ read the statement.