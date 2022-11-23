Vulnerable groups must be protected, Mkhize says ahead of delivering lecture to honour struggle icon Bertha Gxowa

Johannesburg – ANC presidential candidate Dr Zweli Mkhize was due to arrive soon at DH Williams Hall in Ward 52 in Ekurhuleni to deliver the Bertha Gxowa memorial lecture. Mkhize was invited by the Sakhuxolo branch, the first branch to nominate him for president, in Gauteng.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Tuesday, the party announced its top six nominees. Mkhize will go head-to-head against incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa, at the 55th National Conference taking place next month. According to organisers yesterday, the programme was due to start at 3pm, but few ANC members in the party’s regalia and those selling merchandise were the only ones seen at the hall’s premises. ANC members are arriving in numbers at Sakhuxolo branch (Ward 52)in Katlehong, where presidential hopeful, Dr Zweli Mkhize is expected to deliver the Berth Gxowa Memorial Lecture this afternoon. Mkhize is going head to head against Ramaphosa @TheStar_news @IOL @IOLPolitics pic.twitter.com/Z1yuoZ9pkz — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) November 23, 2022 A number of minibus taxis trickled in, carrying ANC members.

Other notable speakers due to speak included Phumulo Masualle (secretary general nominee), Nomvula Mokonyane (deputy secretary general candidate), and Mzwandile Masina (treasurer-general nominee), among others. Branch secretary Themba Molefe said this month was important as Gxowa, the gallant freedom fighter, was born on November 28, 1934, and departed on November 19, 2010. Molefe said they are comforted by the fact that Gxowa left behind a catalogue of achievements in relation to the fight for the political freedom of the people of this country.

Story continues below Advertisement

More ANC members are arriving at the DH Williams Hall in Katlehong, in anticipation to listen to presidential hopeful Dr Mkhize who is expected to deliver a Bertha Gxowa Memorial Lecture. @TheStar_news @IOLPolitics @IOL #ANC @nntombi_nkosi story by Ntombi Nkosi to follow pic.twitter.com/JlIPD6k9BM — Ntombi Nkosi (@nntombi_nkosi) November 23, 2022 "I am humbled to be invited to reflect on the life of Gxowa, a pathfinder of our freedom. We need to acknowledge the role of women as a pillar of our movement," Mkhize said. He further said: "Ensuring equal access to economic opportunities, developing townships and rural economies should be accelerated as a way of paying tribute to Gxowa and many others." Mkhize stated that protecting all vulnerable groups – children, women, the disabled, and the LBTQI+ community – must remain a priority for the ANC and society.

Story continues below Advertisement