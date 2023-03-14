Vusi Ma R5’s tombstone vandalised just months after his death

Johannesburg - Just months after his death, Itumeleng "Vusi Ma R5" Moseou’s tombstone has been vandalised and Twitter users have been reacting to the incident. Images of the desecrated tombstone were shared by the popular Twitter handle Man’s NOT Barry Roux who posted a tweet about the grave site of the popular musician.

The image shows rubble, ashes, and large rocks that have many on Twitter suspecting witchcraft. One tweet from @Ngaketse_ said that this was too much and shared his suspicions about a belief that could be the reason. "There is some belief called Aghora/Aghori. When you have too much energy when you lived at this side of the earth, some people believe they can take over that energy when you die and use it to attract luck and the things you had," read the tweet.

While @sbudashap blamed the municipality, which he said used to provide safety and security at cemeteries before corruption got in the way. "What a tragedy," read the tweet. @KkKakaza was simply surprised: "Yhoo, even the dead are not spared; they have to sleep with one eye open," read the tweet.

The said sentiment was shared by @CCC4lye, who in a tweet said, "omg looks like someone is still fighting the poor guy even in death." Vusi Ma R5 was gunned down outside Legentsheng in Soshanguve in January this year. According to SAPS, he was sitting with his friends outside a tavern at Extension 13 in Soshanguve when he went across the road to the car.