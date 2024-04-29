Vusi Nova takes on tour with friends

Afrosoul singer Vusi Nova will be embarking on a tour of the country as part of the “One Night Only with Vusi Nova and Friends” which kicks off this weekend in East London. The “Asiphelelanga” singer will be performing at the Venue in Hemingsway on Saturday before taking his tour to the Soweto Theatre on June 28.

Ahead of the tour, the singer, born Vusimuzi Nongxa, performed as part of the Metro FM Music Awards opening ceremony alongside Naked DJ and Kabza De Small. Last year, the former Muthaland artist launched his record label, Nova Sounds. The tour will feature some of his artists including 047, Stu, Kwanda Mahlombe, Lihle Baleni, Ndali Nundu and others. The singer revealed that during the tour his music fans should expect to be taken on an array of emotional roller-coaster rides as he delivers some of his known classics that have made him a household name in the country’s musical landscape.

“One should expect to be healed in many ways regardless whatever one might be going through. The show is designed to make it okay to let you forget for a while, to be inspired and to wake up to do it all over again,” he said of his upcoming tour. Over the years, the New Brighton-born singer has released several albums, including “Walk Into Light”, “Did It For Love”, “Naninina”, “Manyan-Nyan”, “NguMama” and many more, while his soulful voice and captivating performances have made him a prominent figure in the music industry. He said his record label will be a platform to showcase a range of musical talents, which is why the tour will include some of the singers under him.