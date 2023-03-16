Wage negotiations are on track despite disruptions, says Sadtu

Johannesburg - The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) said there was progress in wage negotiations between the government and public sector unions. The union released a statement on Wednesday demystifying what they described as lies being peddled in public by other unions in the public sector.

"The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) and other unions affiliated with Fedusa, who together form 53, or 9%, of those currently in negotiations at the Public Service Bargaining Council (PSCBC), are making strides in the current wage negotiations. Contrary to lies and the cheap propaganda peddled by unions that have been boycotting the negotiations and bullying others into their agenda, the public service wage negotiations are continuing," the union said in a statement. According to Sadtu, since negotiations began on February 17 and ended on March 14, 2023, Sadtu and the Fedusa unions at the PSCBC have moved the government from their initial offer of 4.7% to 7%, which includes the R1000 after tax as a notch increase, with effect for April 1, 2023. "The pay progression of 1.5%, which workers will receive on top of the 7%, with effect from July 2023, will be paid in accordance with sectoral collective agreements. This is an achievement that we have scored in 2023: the reinstatement of the pay progression. Sadtu and Fedusa are pushing the employer to improve the offer, and we will continue to inform our members," the union said.

Sadtu stated that in the case of the unions, the employer committed to consulting their principals and members. Both parties agreed to expedite the process. "Given the current material conditions and the competing priorities of the national fiscus, Sadtu strongly believes we have made significant strides, but we are still resolute to push the government to improve their offer." Sadtu said the negotiations had to be held virtually this week to avoid unions that were keen on disrupting the negotiations.