WATCH: Gunmen rob CIT guard in Braamfontein









Picture: luctheo/Pixabay Johannesburg - Four men were nabbed over the weekend for robbing a cash-in-transit security guard of of R57 000 he had just collected from Food Lovers Market in Braamfontein. Police later found that the same vehicle the men used to get away from the scene was the one they had been looking for in connection to another crime that had been reported in the area in which the perpetrators were never found. According to Captain Musa Shihambe of the Hillbrow Police, a G4S security guard had just collected money from Food Lovers around 9am on Saturday when four men ambushed him. "One of the men told him to lie down, another took his gun and the money on the trolley that he was pushing," he said. Shihambe said the men then fled in a white Toyota Hilux but that they were arrested within two hours.

"Through CCTV cameras, we tracked them down and arrested them in the Joburg CBD. When we arrested the men, they told us that all in all there were 11 of them and that the others got away in another car."

According to Shihambe, the robbers put the stolen money as well as the guns in the other vehicle which got away.

"When we arrested the four men, we did not recover the money nor the guns."

Shihambe said through investigations they found that the very same vehicle had been wanted for its involvement in another crime in the same area.

The Star