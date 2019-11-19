Johannesburg - Four men were nabbed over the weekend for robbing a cash-in-transit security guard of of R57 000 he had just collected from Food Lovers Market in Braamfontein.
Police later found that the same vehicle the men used to get away from the scene was the one they had been looking for in connection to another crime that had been reported in the area in which the perpetrators were never found.
According to Captain Musa Shihambe of the Hillbrow Police, a G4S security guard had just collected money from Food Lovers around 9am on Saturday when four men ambushed him.
"One of the men told him to lie down, another took his gun and the money on the trolley that he was pushing," he said.
Shihambe said the men then fled in a white Toyota Hilux but that they were arrested within two hours.