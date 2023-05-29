WATCH: Hundreds of Soshanguve learners gather following the brutal rape and murder of Ntsako Secondary School learner, 17

Johannesburg - Hundreds of learners from various schools around the township of Soshanguve have gathered at the Ntsako Secondary School in the area following news of the brutal rape and murder of a 17-year-old learner from the school. Learning and teaching at Makhosini Combined Secondary School, Botsebotse Secondary, and Semphato Secondary in the area were disrupted after learners gathered at Ntsako Secondary School, calling for justice for Palesa Malatji, whose body was discovered on Friday afternoon by the police.

According to the department, Malatji allegedly left school on Thursday afternoon after attending extra classes and walked back home. When she did not arrive home, her family began searching for her at the school to no avail, only to find her sexually violated body next to Echibini Secondary School, also in the area. Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, upon his visit to the school, was greeted by hordes of chanting students running through the streets, decrying the brutal murder of Malatji.

Under #Justice4Palesa, learners carried placards bearing Malatji’s picture while also calling on the police to do their work and find the culprits behind the senseless killing. Community members outside the Rietgat police station call for justice for Palesa Malatji, 17, who was raped and murdered last week Thursday on her way home from school. She did not make it home from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Close friend 18-year-old Kelvin Mentoor said he was shocked to hear of what happened to Malatji, as he had spoken to her on Thursday afternoon about meeting up on Friday. Mentoor described Malatji as someone who exuded a comforting and motherly love to all those who crossed her path.