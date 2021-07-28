WATCH: Looted fridges, braai stands, microwaves confiscated in Vosloorus

Johannesburg - Many families in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, faced the might of law enforcement which confiscated goods looted from shopping centres more than a week ago during unrest. The joint operation was conducted with members from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) and the SAPS at the Nguni Hostel on Tuesday.

The SANDF was seen patrolling the hostel for any sort of violence which might erupt during the operation. According to the SANDF’s Captain Thabo Sello, the operation was a success and he was pleased with the large number of items that were recovered. “I am happy with the way everything played out today. Our role is to keep the area safe, while police confiscate the goods.

“The looters didn’t have the right to take the goods in the first place. Seen from the number of confiscated groceries and appliances, the operation has been a success. There has been no resistance; instead, we have been received well,” said Sello. Police and soldiers confiscated some of the goods believed to have been looted during the unrest. The captain assured that the operation would be conducted in other Gauteng areas which have also been affected by the looting. During the operation, the police entered homes and confiscated goods from those unable to produce receipts.

Among the confiscated goods were refrigerators, a dishwasher, irons, kettles, microwaves, braai stands, computer screens, hardware items, toiletries, groceries and stained banknotes to the value of R600, looted from a bombed ATM. SAPS were yet to confirm the number of arrests and the number of confiscated goods during the operation. The Star witnessed two bags of dagga confiscated from the roof of one of the homes, and large amounts of alcohol confiscated from an unlicensed tavern and several homes.

Resident Thando Khumalo told The Star that poverty was rife in the area and that people there sold drugs and alcohol for money to provide for their families. “We find ourselves in a difficult situation and don’t know how to survive in this situation. We get arrested for everything we do. “There will be no peace in the country until the issues are resolved, especially unemployment. The police have taken everything from us. We don’t know what we will eat,” said Khumalo.

Shouts to release former President Jacob Zuma from Estcourt Correctional Centre in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, still lingered among the crowds. Some residents were seen fighting back the police to not take their selfbought goods. The police demanded the receipts to show proof of the goods bought. They then confiscated the goods from the residents who failed to produce this, forcing them to re-buy essential items. Vosloorus is one of the areas on the East Rand which has been negatively affected by the looting. At least three shopping centres were vandalised and destroyed, while others were set alight. Some of the well-known supermarkets which have been forced to rebuild are Cambridge, Boxer and Shoprite.