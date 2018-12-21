File Picture: Independent Newspapers

Johannesburg - Christmas came early for some people travelling on the N1 recently when a truck carrying beer lost some of its load on the highway. The date of the incident is not known but it is believed to have been in Maraisburg.

The video, taken shortly after the incident, shows broken beer bottles on the road. Men and women can be seen stopping their cars on the highway and others on the emergency lane before running to the crash site.

There, they walk on the broken bottles, risking getting cuts to their feet.

They also rummage through more broken bottles to retrieve beer that is still intact, then carry it back to their cars running.



In one instance, a minibus taxi stops on the other side of the highway and people believed to be it's passengers also run to the crash scene and go for the beer strewn all over the road.

While many people are taking one or two packets, people driving a red truck are however busy loading as much beer as they can at the back.

The number of vehicles that have stopped on the highway nearly caused a collision as other motorists had to suddenly swerve because the car in front of them just stopped.

