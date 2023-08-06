Independent Online
WATCH: Police bust zama zama headquarters in Johannesburg

Picture: Twitter/@PublicSafetyMMC

Published 3h ago

Johannesburg – The JMPD Specialised Unit discovered what is believed to be the headquarters where zama zamas operate between Riverlea and Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

Police followed the zama zamas into an unused mine in Stormhill. One of the officers recorded a video showing the illegal plant, which is well established.

As one enters the tunnel, one can see supporting structures ensuring that the tunnel does not cave in.

Illegal mining equipment such as milling machines, generators, gas cylinders, phendukas, and explosives were recovered.

Buckets and buckets filled with unprocessed minerals are seen; clothes and lunchboxes are also seen.

Phendukas, used to turn the soil until gold is obtained, is seen, placed strategically as though it were a professional firm.

Officers said they wanted to surprise the zama zamas, but as they approached, they (illegal miners) started shooting at the police, and they retaliated, killing one.

Police recovered mining equipment, five rifles with ammunition, and explosives.

This bust comes after a number of videos went viral showing zama zamas carrying high-calibre rifles, ridiculing police, and telling them that they are not scared of them.

The Star

