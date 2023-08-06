WATCH: Police bust zama zama headquarters in Johannesburg

Johannesburg – The JMPD Specialised Unit discovered what is believed to be the headquarters where zama zamas operate between Riverlea and Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. Police followed the zama zamas into an unused mine in Stormhill. One of the officers recorded a video showing the illegal plant, which is well established.

As one enters the tunnel, one can see supporting structures ensuring that the tunnel does not cave in. Great work done by #JMPD officers who together with MMC Dr Tshwaku uncovered an illegal mining operation in Stormill, Rooderpoort. 1x illegal miner fatally wounded, 5x rifles, 1x shotgun, 1x 9mm pistol, explosives, ammunition, & Illegal mining equipment recovered. #ManjeNamhlanje pic.twitter.com/nqKEbbRRdS — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) August 5, 2023 Illegal mining equipment such as milling machines, generators, gas cylinders, phendukas, and explosives were recovered. Buckets and buckets filled with unprocessed minerals are seen; clothes and lunchboxes are also seen.

Phendukas, used to turn the soil until gold is obtained, is seen, placed strategically as though it were a professional firm. We have been invited by the Zama Zama , they were displaying guns. crime is crime, it doesn't matter who commits it.

We don’t care about your nationality.



You shoot at the law enforcement you shall MEET YOUR MAKER. #ManjeNamhlanje Operation #Utlonyela #FirebyFire pic.twitter.com/468CxLWqKy — Cmsr Dr Mgcini Tshwaku, PhD (@MTshwaku) August 5, 2023 Officers said they wanted to surprise the zama zamas, but as they approached, they (illegal miners) started shooting at the police, and they retaliated, killing one. Police recovered mining equipment, five rifles with ammunition, and explosives.