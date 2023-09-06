WATCH: Taxi Association officials captured damaging a Bajaj car in Randburg

Johannesburg - Passengers in a private car in Ferndale, Randburg, recorded a video of three bullies, believed to be from a local taxi association, destroying a Bajaj Qute car next to a residential area. The 50-second-long video is viral and has been viewed over 384 000 times. At this stage, it is unclear what the driver did or where he was when this violent damage to property took place.

Taxi Association members: JHB. pic.twitter.com/tHotQg8pxo — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 5, 2023 One man is seen throwing a brick at the back window of the yellow car, shattering it into small pieces; another is seen damaging tyres; and another, destroying the body of the car. The frightened onlookers try to record where the driver has run off to, but he is not visible on the video. The perpetrators are seen totally destroying the car, unaware of their surroundings or taking notice that they were being recorded, before entering a tactical patrol vehicle clearly marked with the name of the association and driving off.

The association’s cars had recently been seen rocking in the streets of Gauteng; some are even on e-hailing apps offering the service of transporting users who travel alone, as they take one passenger at a time. At this stage, the driver is unknown, and the police have yet to make a statement to clarify whether a criminal case has been registered or not. Last month, Gauteng Traffic Police impounded over 30 of these Bajaj vehicles for contravening government regulations.

A number of people took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express their views on the incident. X user Stan Bezuidenhout wrote: “Authorities are allowing these taxi police guys to act as if they have authority over anyone — not only their own members! I’ve seen them stop trucks, bakkies, and even cars while asserting themselves as if they are protected by law! @SAPoliceService NO man! Act!” A user by the name of Umthwebuli OyiGhost wrote: “Why do we black people hate each other so much? There’s enough money for everyone; you don’t have to destroy the next person in order for you to make it. We can both make it side by side!”