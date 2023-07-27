Water problems in Giyani may soon be a thing of the past

Johannesburg - After years of experiencing problems, the Water Research Commission (WRC) and Limpopo provincial government have signed a memorandum of understanding in a bid to address the water crisis in Giyani. The agreement signed this week forms part of the newly launched Giyani Local Scale Climate Resilience Programme (GLSCRP). The GLSCRP is a three-year community-led programme scaling Multiple Water Use Systems (MUS) and solar energy to develop, research, and demonstrate practical and sustainable water and climate adaptation solutions in Giyani.

It is a partnership programme funded by the government of Flanders, led by the Water Research Commission in partnership with Tsogang Water and Sanitation (Tsogang), the Association for Water and Rural Development (Award), and UWC. The project is being implemented at five agricultural sites, namely the Daniel Ravalela Farm, Dzumeri Farm, Loloka Farm, Dzumeri Farm 2, and Muyexe Community Project. It is also being implemented in four communities, in Mbhedle, Mayephu, Mzilela and Matsotsosela, with a population of approximately 5 000 residents. The government of Flanders has donated R40 million over a three-year period to support this initiative, with the project expected to sustain itself afterwards.

Research Commission CEO, Dr Jennifer Molwantwa, emphasised the importance of harnessing skills and knowledge to empower communities to manage their own environment. "The lessons learned from this programme will serve as valuable information and knowledge for future endeavours. Indigenous knowledge, combined with scientific innovation, has been instrumental in helping communities adapt and progress," said Molwantwa. Deputy Director-General for Stakeholder Management Co-ordination, Walter Segooa, who was representing the Office of the Premier, emphasised the alignment of the strategic partnership with the key priorities and aspirations of the Limpopo Development Plan (LDP), which aims to ensure integrated and sustainable socio-economic and infrastructure development while improving the quality of life for Limpopo citizens.

Meanwhile, in its efforts to ensure clean and healthy rivers, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Free State embarked on a river clean-up in Matjhabeng by cleaning Sand River, in line with the department’s annual Clear Rivers campaign. According to the department, the cleaning of Sand River was a joint venture with Matjhabeng Local Municipality, Vaal Central Water Board (formerly Bloem Water), and the Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs in the Free State and Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa. "The Clear Rivers campaign by the department comes at an opportune time when the world at large commemorates the Nelson Mandela International Day as proclaimed by the UN to promote the spirit of volunteerism and making a change in communities. To this end, the Clear Rivers campaign is aimed at encouraging communities to take care of water resources, rivers and streams close to their residential areas," said the department.