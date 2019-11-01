Johannesburg - Xolani Gwala and his family were so hopeful that he would conquer the cancer ravaging his body that he took part in a clinical trial in Israel looking into the disease.
The 44-year old veteran broadcaster had been battling Stage 4 colon cancer for two years and it had spread to his liver.
However, he lost his battle with the disease on Friday morning.
Family spokesperson Matsi Modise broke the news on Radio 702 on Friday morning. Modise also read a letter from Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue in which she revealed that despite knowing how serious the situation was, they were always hopeful.
"We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.