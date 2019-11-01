We were hopeful, but the miracle did not materialise - Xolani Gwala's family









Xolani Gwala smiles during one of his afternoon drive shows at their studios in Sandton. Picture: Paballo Thekiso Johannesburg - Xolani Gwala and his family were so hopeful that he would conquer the cancer ravaging his body that he took part in a clinical trial in Israel looking into the disease. The 44-year old veteran broadcaster had been battling Stage 4 colon cancer for two years and it had spread to his liver. However, he lost his battle with the disease on Friday morning. Family spokesperson Matsi Modise broke the news on Radio 702 on Friday morning. Modise also read a letter from Gwala's wife Peggy-Sue in which she revealed that despite knowing how serious the situation was, they were always hopeful. "We were hopeful and always knew the gravity of the situation. From February to June this year, Xolani took part in a world first clinical trial in Israel.

"His medical team has been amazing and we have enormous admiration for the work they are doing in advancing cancer treatment.

"While the miracle did not materialise, these last few months have been precious and we are eternally grateful that Xolani has been able to spend them with us as a family. This journey has made our family much stronger and brought us together."

"To the medical team, thank you for believing and going an extra mile in your medical research to preserve Xolani's life. To the nursing staff at Sandton Oncology, Morningside Clinic and Donald Gordon, your commitment, care and support was unwavering and we thank you for serving our hero with profound respect and kindness.

"May your professionalism and excellence continue to touch may South Africans."

The Star