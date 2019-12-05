Johannesburg - Newly-minted Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo came out swinging with a R100 billion infrastructure pledge in his first public address, claiming the city was "lacking" in basic structures.
Makhubo spoke on Thursday following his election in the city council the day before, which was necessitated by the resignation of former mayor Herman Mashaba in October after he fell-out with his then-political home, the DA.
Makhubo slammed the city's finances under Mashaba's tenure, saying that "Joburg's cash cow", City Power, was in the red by billions of rand, including an alleged R3.9 billion liabilities incurred by its power utility.
These issues were confirmed by the city manager Dr Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, who was present at Thursday's briefing.
Makhubo lamented this state of affairs.