We will remain friends and co-parents, Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch call it quits

After keeping their relationship discreet, acclaimed actress Natasha Thahane and football player Thembinkosi Lorch have announced an amicable separation. Thahane shared the startling news on her Instagram account, where she explained despite partying ways, they will remain friends and co-parents to their baby.

“Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents. I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life. #NewBeginnings,” she shared on Instagram. Thahane broke the news about her pregnancy in 2022, showcasing her baby bump in a stunning photo-shoot, sharing the snaps with thousands of her followers. Despite keeping things under-wraps, the pair was spotted together on different occasions through their photos posted on social media.

The entertainment business has been inundated with breakups, some of which ended amicably, while others ended dramatically commanding attention on social media. Faith Nketsi and Nzuzo Njilo Faith Nketsi and her husband, Nzuzo Nkuthalo Njilo Picture: Facebook Many of their followers were taken aback when the couple announced they were getting divorced shortly after getting married.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce that Nzuzo Njilo and I are in the final stages of our divorce proceedings. No one gets married with the intention to get divorced. However through careful consideration and mediation, we have decided to go our separate ways. Nzuzo Njilo continues to be an amazing father to our beautiful daughter, whom we are co-parenting. As a public figure I do understand that my life is a matter of public interest, however at this sensitive time, I would appreciate some privacy.” Emtee and Nicole Kendall Chinsamy Emtee and his family walked the red carpet at the MTV Africa Music Awards held at Ticket Pro Dome in Northriding near Johannesburg. 231016 Picture: Boxer Ngwenya After dominating the news with allegations of physical abuse, South African musician Mthembeni Ndevu and his estranged wife Nicole Kendall Chinsamy reportedly called it quits.

Despite not issuing an official statement, cryptic remarks were seen on social media, and it was also claimed that Emtee had confirmed their divorce. The couple has been in the spotlight for the past few years due to their chaotic relationship, which began when they married. Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones

Quinton Jones, Netha Makhosini Jones​ and Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram Despite announcing that her divorce is not yet finalised, Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones revealed that they were no longer together after getting married in 2017 in a lavish ceremony. Recently, speaking about her roast on the Laugh Africa Comedy Festival scheduled for April 2024, Dlamini shared that she was not yet divorced. “Today actually marks the day, two years ago, when I announced my split. Don’t clap; I’m still not divorced,” she said with a chuckle.