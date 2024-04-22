“We won’t dignify it with a response,’ says ANC of leaked recording of Ramaphosa reading ‘riot act’ to ANC NEC members

The ANC has declined to comment on the leaked recording of President Cyril Ramaphosa in which he reads the riot act to ANC national executive committee (NEC) members, telling them to pull their socks up and ensure an ANC victory in the May elections. In the recording that has gone viral, Ramaphosa can be heard telling ANC top brass to “put their shoulder to the wheel” to ensure the party wins at least 57% in the May 29 polls.

Ramaphosa can be heard complaining about NEC members’ failure to meet their commitments, saying they lacked vigour in committing to the elections. “Sometimes, our structures wait and wait and NEC members don’t appear. That deflates them. We’ve got volunteers around the country and we need to reinvigorate them.” Ramaphosa has confirmed suggestions that the ANC’s elections campaign has had financial challenges.

“Funding for the campaign is definitely going to be there. We need to fire it up, with boots on the ground. (The) Issue of posters is being resolved; (the) issue of leaflets, we did say at the NWC (national working committee), we need to print out millions of leaflets.” On Sunday, in a statement, the party said it noted the interest in the recording. “The ANC has noted the media’s interest in the leaked recording of the ANC NEC meeting discussing the ANC’s 2024 elections campaign. While the ANC’s long-standing principle is not to comment on leaked information because we do not want to dignify the unethical behaviour with a response.

“While the ANC will not be drawn on statements made by individual leaders during its meetings, the ANC is confident of the impact its elections campaign is making and the positive reception the movement is receiving across the length and breadth of the country,” the party said. Reacting to the recording, EFF president Julius Malema said on social media that nothing would rescue the ANC at the polls. “I was listening to the recording of the NEC meeting of the ANC. What is going to rescue Cyril Ramaphosa is if he maintains the percentage or he goes up. Anything less than that, he is going to be asked by his own faction that we need to try someone else,” Malema said.