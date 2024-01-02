Well-known figures send their best wishes as we enter the new year

As millions around the world ring in 2024, there is excitement to start over and pursue new ambitions, and while this is the ultimate desire for many, locals have also been offering their best wishes for the year. Politicians, celebrities, and other significant individuals expressed their enthusiasm for the new year, with many stating their expectations.

While 2023 was fraught with challenges, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he believed that there were better days ahead. “My fellow South Africans, we have come to the end of another year. It has been a difficult year for many South Africans. Yet, despite the many challenges that our country is facing, we do have cause for hope and optimism. Our hope and our optimism are based on the knowledge that we have faced many hardships in the past and have overcome them. I therefore firmly believe that better days lie ahead.” EFF leader Julius Malema said: “We made it, Fighters; 2023 was our year. We remain undefeated; happy New Year, ground forces of the @EFFSouthAfrica, the people of South Africa, Africa, and the diaspora. Moses Mabhida Stadium and 2024, we are ready for you; see you soon. I love you, children of the soil, Aluta continua.”

Radio host Thando Thabethe wished her followers love, life, and health on X, calling on them to go after their goals. “Do it!!! All of it!!! Trash those goals; forget the naysayers!!! Yes, you have the ability to make it all happen. Wishing you love, life, health, and dreams come true. Nothing to lose but life itself!! !! !! I love you, happy 2024.” Award-winning YouTuber Nompumelelo “Mpoomy” Ledwaba also shared well wishes with thousands of her followers and said, “Happy 2024! May our loving Father wrap you in His love, order your steps, and heal your faith!