What employees want to learn

Career growth and development are the most important things employees want from their employers. They also want to work in roles that challenge their strengths and competencies, and for organisations that provide opportunities to grow their knowledge and skills.

Employees who do not apply their knowledge, skills and strengths in the workplace feel unfulfilled and tend to leave their jobs 12 times faster. So learning and development are imperative for a happy, engaged and high-performing workforce.

Employees’ learning interests vary widely depending on their roles, goals, interests and career paths.

However, we have noticed some common themes from conducting learning needs assessments and plans in various industries.