What moms need to know about breast-feeding and pumping

Johannesburg - As the world marks the importance of World Breast-feeding Week from August 1–7, an expert spoke on raising awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and infants. Affinity Health’s Murray Hewlett said he understood that every parent and child is unique, and that they believed in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about infant feeding methods based on their specific circumstances.

“We recognise that breast-feeding is a natural and beneficial option, offering optimal nutrition and fostering a deep emotional connection between mother and baby. “However, we also acknowledge that there are situations where pumping or alternative feeding methods may be necessary or preferred. Our mission is to provide comprehensive support, education and resources to help individuals navigate the complexities of infant feeding, ensuring that they can make the choices that best meet the needs of their family,” said Hewlett. He also listed pointers explaining the significance of breast-feeding and pumping, which he said is a flexible alternative, adding that breast-feeding is a natural and intimate experience that offers numerous benefits to both the mother and child.

■ Optimal nutrition: Breast milk is uniquely tailored to meet the nutritional needs of infants, providing essential nutrients, antibodies and hormones that promote healthy growth and development. It offers protection against various illnesses, such as respiratory infections, gastrointestinal issues and allergies. ■ Bonding and emotional connection: Breast-feeding fosters a deep emotional bond between the mother and child, promoting security, comfort and closeness. Physical contact and skinto-skin contact during breast-feeding contribute to the emotional well-being of both mother and baby.

■ Convenience and costeffectiveness: Breast milk is always available at the right temperature and requires no preparation or additional expenses. Breast-feeding eliminates the need for formula-feeding supplies and reduces the overall financial burden of infant feeding. Providing the advantages of pumping, he explained that while breastfeeding is a preferred choice for many mothers, pumping offers an alternative method of providing breast milk. ■ Flexibility and convenience:

Pumping allows mothers to store breast milk and feed their infants later, providing more flexibility in scheduling and allowing others to participate in feeding. ■ Involving others: Pumped breast milk can be fed to the baby by family members or caregivers, allowing others to participate in the feeding process and giving the mother some much-needed breaks or additional rest. This can foster bonding and support from the more comprehensive family unit. ■ Overcoming challenges: Pumping can be helpful when direct breastfeeding is not possible due to physical or medical reasons. It can help mothers with low milk supplies, babies with latch issues, or mothers who need to supplement breast-feeding with pumped milk.