Wheels of justice turn on Mabuza apartheid spy accuser

Johannesburg - Jan Venter, the man who claimed he saw Mathews Phosa create a spy report claiming that then deputy president David Mabuza was an apartheid spy, is in jail. Venter, who later falsely accused Mabuza and his lawyer, Ian Small-Smith, of corruption, has been arrested on various counts of fraud in Gauteng and the North West.

After the Randburg Court granted him bail, he failed to appear in court on May 18, 2023, and a warrant for his arrest was issued by the magistrate. He may have been tipped off that the police were waiting at court to arrest him on other fraud matters. The police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Venter in an evening raid on an apartment in Pretoria and found booked aeroplane tickets for Venter to travel to Israel and a boarding pass that stated that he was to leave Johannesburg for Tel Aviv on May 21. Venter was taken into custody, but not before blaming the ANC and other politicians for his demise. When he was brought before the Randburg court on May 23, 2023, he alleged that he had overdosed on medication and was taken to Helen Josef Hospital for treatment.

Later the same day, he was discharged and taken to Diepkloof Prison, where he was detained. Venter rose to prominence when well-known private eye Paul O'Sullivan persuaded the NPA to put him in witness protection because of the claims he made against Mabuza and Small-Smith. Venter was later kicked out of witness protection and threatened to violently deal with O’Sullivan. He also complained about Advocate Shamila Batohi and her team, and approached the courts numerous times for assistance. In his latest matter, he claimed R34 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mathews Phosa, and Small-Smith for treating him in such an inhumane manner that he gained 60kg in weight. He complained to the court that children in supermarkets made fun of him because of his weight.

"I was forced to obtain a High Court order against Venter for the lies that he spread about me and colleagues of mine. Venter made it clear that he doesn't fear the authorities or the courts and acted with a misconceived sense of impunity," Small-Smith said. "The wheels of justice turn slowly, but they nevertheless grind steadily and have caught up with Venter.“ Venter will again apply for bail on May 26, 2023.