Who will it be as two horse-race sees Mkhize and Ramaphosa square off?

Joburg - With the position of ANC president coming down to the wire after a rigorous nominations process that concluded in the early hours of Sunday, it is unclear who will emerge victorious between current party president Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. More than 4000 delegates from across the country, representing the country’s nine provinces, are expected to cast their votes for their preferred candidates when voting finally resumes later today.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ramaphosa and presidential hopeful Zweli Mkhize are expected to slug it out for the better part of the day to convince delegates to vote them into power as the ANC 55th National Conference enters day three. This follows Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma’s decline for nomination from the floor from one of the delegates, resulting in a two-horse race for the ANC presidency, with Ramaphosa eyeing a second term at the helm of the deeply divided and ailing ruling party. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the delegates had adopted the proposal to change the ANC’s top leadership make-up from six to seven members with the addition of a new second deputy secretary-general.

Delegates from KwaZulu-Natal, who have been clear in their support for Mkhize, continued chanting and shouting pro-Mkhize slogans, while delegates from the Northern Cape took their fight to their opponents when it looked as though Mkhize was winning the hearts and minds of the bulk of the branches. It is not clear who will emerge victorious, as delegates from provincial branches seemed to be neck-and-neck between Ramaphosa and Mkhize. There were early signs that Mkhize enjoyed the bulk of the delegates as they sang and danced around the venue where the nominations process was held in the wee hours of Sunday.

Story continues below Advertisement

The conference, which has been marred by delays to its programme, only came to life just after the credentials were finally adopted later in the day, with nominations beginning just two hours after the adoption of credentials. The rest of the top seven are as follows: For the ANC president, Ramaphosa is up against Mkhize, while for the deputy president’s position, the position sees Ronald Lamola, Oscar Mabuyane and Paul Mashatile, while Gwede Mantashe looks to return against rivals David Masondo and Stanley Mathabatha. For the secretary-general post, the contest is between Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Fikile Mbalula, while for the first deputy secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane is up against Tina Joemat-Peterson, with second deputy secretary position seeing Ronalda Nalumango facing Maropene Ramokgopa.

Story continues below Advertisement