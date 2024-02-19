Why the red nail revolution is taking over

The question lingers in the air: Why is everyone doing red nails? From basic nail sets to the most extraordinary manicures, the allure of the classic red nail is sweeping the internet, making individuals feel like the next “Vogue” model. The resurgence of red nails in 2023 marked a departure from the neutral Kardashian aesthetic that dominated, influenced by the earth-tone, clean-girl TikTok trend. As the year unfolded, women everywhere found themselves drawn to the bold statement that red nails make, and here’s why.

Red nails aren’t just a colour; they are a declaration of boldness and confidence that seemingly surfaces out of nowhere. The shift away from the subdued tones of the past year prompted a rediscovery of the empowering qualities of the vibrant red hue. My personal journey into the world of red nails was spurred by a reality show on Showmax featuring a cast adorned with striking red nails. Intrigued and strangely captivated, I decided to give it a try. As I sat in the nail salon, my internal conflict between nerves and excitement culminated in a resounding “why not?” The result? A dazzling set of red nails that transformed my demeanour. The unexpected confidence boost was palpable, turning everyday activities into moments where I felt like the main character in my own narrative.

According to colour theorist Constance Hart, the magnetic pull of red nails, clothes, and lipstick lies in the symbolism of the colour in our daily lives. The red traffic light, an inherent signal to “stop and pay attention”, has ingrained in our brains the association of red with heightened awareness. Red, a colour of love and affection, also embodies passion. Conversely, it can signify danger and restriction, qualities that some find irresistibly attractive. The red nail effect, as it turns out, is rooted in the psychological impact of the colour red on confidence. Public relations creator and expert Robyn DelMonte sheds light on another facet of the red nail phenomenon, attributing its popularity to a nostalgic pull from the ’80s trend. The red lips and nails combo harks back to a bygone era, evoking a sense of timelessness that resonates with many.