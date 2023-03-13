Johannesburg – Greed for money has led Phumaphi “Gwebu” Dimba to a life sentence for the murder of her husband, Sipho Shadrack Dimba. The Mpumalanga High Court convicted and sentenced Dimba, 47, to life imprisonment.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed and applauded the "good work done" by the prosecution and the investigating team. Gwebu and Sipho Dimba, 52, were married and living together at Msogwaba Trust with their children. NPA Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the accused pleaded guilty. In her plea explanation, she said she took out five insurance policies for the deceased, one of which was to pay R530 000 upon the death of her husband.

Nyuswa said Gwebu waited until the policies matured before making arrangements with hitmen a few weeks before they killed the victim. On December 12, 2019, the hitmen came to the house during the night, as arranged, and carried out the task. "Upon arrival, they went straight to the bed where the victim was sleeping. They grabbed him and strangled him to death in full view of the accused.

“They then took the deceased’s body, threw it into the nearby river, and fled. “The accused paid the hitmen R20 000 for the task. Two days later, a passer-by noticed the body in the river and alerted the family. The police were called," Nyuswa said. She said the accused was arrested a year later after one of the hitmen confessed to police and implicated Gwebu as the mastermind behind the murder.

State advocate Eugene Mathebula addressed the court, saying that the murder was premeditated, brutal, and triggered by greed for money. The court found no reason to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment. "We hope that this sentence will deter would-be offenders," Nyuswa said.