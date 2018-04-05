Mandela Family Restaurant’s manager Esther Khoza has described her relationship with her late boss Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as being like “mother and daughter”.

“Mama was the most amazing person I have ever met in my life. She never treated me like an employee. She took me like one of her daughters. She showed me love and support,” she said.

Khoza, who started working at the restaurant last year, said she is close friends with Madikizela-Mandela’s daughter, Zindzi Mandela-Hlongwane.

She said the Struggle icon called her personally to be in charge of the restaurant on Vilakazi Street, opposite the Mandelas’ old house, now a museum.

“The restaurant was closed for some time, and when it re-opened Mama called me to come and assist. I have worked with the family for years and when I got a call to come and help, I couldn’t say no,” she said.

Last year, Ma- dikizela-Mandela surprised Khoza on her 47th birthday with chocolates and a bottle of wine.

“My birthday was on August 19. I was working when Mama arrived in a car to deliver gifts. She is always busy, despite that she made time to make my day special. She wished me a happy birthday. I will never forget that day,” Khoza said with a smile.

She said often, after a busy day at the restaurant, she would walk down the street to check on Madikizela-Mandela at her Masedi Street house.

“At times I’d check on her and we would spend at least two hours talking about life and issues concerning women. We never discussed politics. She would give me guidance about how to be a better person and live life to the fullest,” she said.

Khoza and Mandela-Hlongwane became close friends during the time of the passing of the latter’s father, former president Nelson Mandela.

“When her father passed away, all of her friends supported her. Our bond grew from there. She is a special person and we share a lot together,” she said.

Khoza, who also has her own events management company, said some of the meals sold at the restaurant include mogodu, rice, pap and braai meat.

One of the regulars at the restaurant, Pule Dladla, said Madikizela-Mandela made time to see her customers.

“Mama would come and spend time with her customers when she had time. She would eat the same food that she was selling,” Dladla said.

He said Madikizela-Mandela was a “people’s person”.

“Locals and tourists who came here would tell you that Mama exuded love. She gave us the true meaning of love. She was one of us.”

As culture dictates, the restaurant has been closed and will reopen after the burial of the Mother of The Nation.

