Wish on Florida restaurant announces its imminent closure after AKA’s fatal shooting

Johannesburg - Popular Durban restaurant Wish on Florida has announced its imminent closure following the fatal shooting of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes. Forbes was gunned down on February 10 outside the restaurant in the presence of his friends.

The restaurant also revealed that they will be hosting “The Last Supper” on April 10. “It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish on Florida effective April 10, 2023, where we will be hosting ‘The Last Supper’. “In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business, which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish on Florida has been deeply hindered.

“Wish on Florida was certainly a wish come true for two black entrepreneurs who dedicated the last three years to building a successful black-owned restaurant in the heart of Durban, winning the Emerging Tourism Entrepreneur Award at the Durban Tourism Business Awards in 2022. “We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support in the last three years; catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy, and your support will forever be engraved on Wish on Florida’s legacy. We would also like to thank the various brands and suppliers who’ve been part of the Wish On Florida family since we opened our doors. With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service, and for that, we will forever be grateful. “Last, but not least, our staff members, who are the fabric that held Wish on Florida together, this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment have been difficult, and unfortunately, the above has led to an untimely farewell. Thank you for your outstanding dedication and passion for providing the best service and quality to Wish on Florida. Thank you for embracing and embodying our vision and bringing it to life every day for the last three years. Thank you for making Wish on Florida a dream come true.”