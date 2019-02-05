Wits Students protesting at their campus in the Solomon Mahlangu hall. Students were earlier told that they would not be able register for their studies this academic year if their tuition account was in arrears.Pictures: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News ANA

Johannesburg - Fees must fall activist Mcebo Dlamini, who was at Wits to support the SRC and student activists who embarked on a hunger strike over registration and funding issues, said the university was oppressing black people. "This university is anti-black. If you look at the line going to financial assistance, there are only black bodies," said Dlamini.

Students who camped at the varsity's hall in solidarity with their hunger striking counterparts said they were harassed by campus security all morning.

A large number of security guards were dispatched to the Solomon Mahlangu Hall.

Mpho Leboka, a final year Mechanical Engineering student said they arrived at the hall as early as 7 am to support those who had not been able to register due to outstanding fees.

Witness what wits management permits security to do to its students #wits #witshungerstrike pic.twitter.com/fSueQTjLdL — 🌼NELLY🌼 (@Nelly_rego_More) February 5, 2019

"Although I am already registered, it does not mean I am safe because anything can happen. The security guards stared harassing us, chasing us away. Where is this so-called concept of free education? he asked.

The Star







