Wives dying at hands of husbands during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Gabisile Tshabalala has asked distressed families to seek help following the murders of at least three women by their partners and the rape of another by a friend. Tshabalala said one of the challenges with gender-based violence (GBV) was that police often reacted after the incident and encouraged people to speak out and seek help before it was too late. “GBV is difficult to police, because it happens behind closed doors and between people who are ordinarily expected to love and protect one another. We urge (people) to seek help and look for signs that their relationships could be in trouble," she said. On Thursday, a 39-year-old woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband in Mbombela. The man then turned the gun on himself and is in hospital under police guard.

In Kabokweni, a woman was allegedly killed by her 44-year-old husband. The man who reportedly committed suicide was also facing a murder case.

On the same day in Vosman, near Witbank, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man, 31, who was believed to be a friend.

“The report indicates that an argument broke out between the two, where the man then apparently assaulted and raped the woman,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old woman was killed by a man, 35, whom she lived with in Vosman. Hlathi said the man allegedly assaulted and strangled her.

“On hearing a commotion, the man’s uncle, who resides in the same yard, rushed to their room with an intention to intervene, but found the woman lying motionless.

He then alerted neighbours who notified the police and medical personnel,” Hlathi said.

Childline South Africa also reported that it received more than a 400% increase in the number of calls dealing with cases of abuse, neglect and psychological problems during the lockdown period.

From March 27 to April 30, its call centres received an exponential growth in the number of calls from people in distress.

The cases included abuse, neglect, abandonment, poverty, family problems, legal issues, HIV, homelessness, substance abuse, psychological problems and behaviour problems and those in need of telephone counselling.

According to the organisation’s report on the lockdown, the most number of calls were from people needing health information.

This was followed by abuse cases.

Last year, during the same period, Childline received 212 cases of abuse; the number ballooned by 61.6% to 552 cases.

There were 213 cases of physical and 82 of sexual abuse, 237 of emotional abuse, 14 abandoned children, six abductions and 52 domestic violence reports.

“We have facilitated 19 cases where children had to be removed from their families and alternative placements needed to be found,” the report said.