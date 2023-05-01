Woman, 30, arrested for allegedly stabbing her partner, 29, to death

Johannesburg - The Limpopo acting Provincial Commissioner of Police, Major General Jan Scheepers, has strongly condemned an incident in which a woman, 30, allegedly stabbed and killed her partner, aged 29, on Saturday. The Limpopo police said the incident took place at Morarela village in the Elandskraal policing precinct outside Marble Hall at about 10.45pm.

"According to the information receive, at the time of the incident, the victim had visited his partner at her home when the two became engaged in a heated argument. The suspect apparently went outside to cool down, but the victim followed her while holding a sharp object. The victim was then stabbed in the upper body following a fight between the two," said Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba said the police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene. "The man was declared dead at the scene, and the suspect was arrested."

Police have opened a murder case. Ledwaba said the motive for the killing is not yet known, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out. The suspect will appear before the Marble Hall Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Police investigations are continuing.